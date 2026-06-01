Mats

Mats

Subscribe
Donate

Our mission

M.A.T.S. empowers youth through hands-on STEAM education, leadership development, and creative activities, fostering skills in science, technology, engineering, arts, and math to inspire future innovators and leaders.
Events
Events
Summer Camp Registration Payment 2026
Event
Summer Camp Registration Payment 2026
Jun 1, 4:00 PM - Jun 5, 8:00 PM EDT
164 Flat Creek Trail, Fayetteville, GA 30214, USA
Get your tickets
Moms Connect @ Grace Church
Event
Moms Connect @ Grace Church
Aug 13, 6:30 - 8:00 PM EDT
164 Flat Creek Trail, Fayetteville, GA 30214, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Membership
Custom
Membership
1Mother & 1Son Membership Includes: *** $5 each additional sons are ***When you join M.A.T.S., you’re not just signing up — you’re stepping into a community designed to help you and your son grow together.Your $50 membership provides:• Access to M.A.T.S. leadership and bonding events• Participation in social-emotional learning workshops/ conflict resolution workshops (online or in-person)• Priority registration for signature programs• Exclusive member discounts from community partners• Exclusive member discounts on M.A.T.S Merchandise • Access to mentorship and character-building experiences• Ongoing resources and support for mothers• A welcoming community rooted in Learn • Lead • Live • LoveThis membership covers both mother and son and supports programming that strengthens your bond while building leadership, confidence, and character.Together, we grow. Together, we lead.
Learn more
Donate to Change Lives
Donation
Donate to Change Lives
$0 of $10,000 goal
Donate today

Our website

https://www.themats.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by