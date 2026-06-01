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Membership

1Mother & 1Son Membership Includes: *** $5 each additional sons are ***When you join M.A.T.S., you’re not just signing up — you’re stepping into a community designed to help you and your son grow together.Your $50 membership provides:• Access to M.A.T.S. leadership and bonding events• Participation in social-emotional learning workshops/ conflict resolution workshops (online or in-person)• Priority registration for signature programs• Exclusive member discounts from community partners• Exclusive member discounts on M.A.T.S Merchandise • Access to mentorship and character-building experiences• Ongoing resources and support for mothers• A welcoming community rooted in Learn • Lead • Live • LoveThis membership covers both mother and son and supports programming that strengthens your bond while building leadership, confidence, and character.Together, we grow. Together, we lead.