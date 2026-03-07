MBA Association Robert H. Smith School of Business
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Our mission
The MBA Association at the Robert H. Smith School of Business fosters community among MBA students through networking events, professional development, and social activities, enhancing the educational experience and building lifelong connections.
Past events
Past events
Event
Monte Carlo 2026
Mar 7, 6:30 - 10:00 PM EST
7801 Alumni Dr, College Park, MD 20742, USA
Event
NOT IN USE
Mar 7, 6:30 - 10:00 PM EST
7801 Alumni Dr, College Park, MD 20742, USA
Our website
https://www.rhsmith.umd.edu/
Contact information
[email protected]
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