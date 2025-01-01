The McAllen Chapter Soccer TASO promotes soccer officiating through training and support, ensuring high standards for referees. Their mission is to enhance the quality of soccer officiating in the community, fostering a love for the sport.
More ways to support us
Membership
2025-2026 McAllen Soccer Taso Chapter Fee
This payment covers your TASO Soccer referee membership dues for the 2025-2026 season. All members must be in good standing to officiate matches. Thank you for your commitment and support!