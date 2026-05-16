McKinleyville Schools Parent Teacher Organization
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McKinleyville Schools Parent Teacher Organization
Our mission
The McKinleyville Schools Parent Teacher Organization supports classroom needs and student activities through community engagement and fundraising events, fostering a collaborative environment for students, parents, and educators.
Past events
Past events
Event
Starry Night Family Dance
May 15, 6:00 - 9:00 PM PDT
2285 Central Ave, McKinleyville, CA 95519, USA
Our website
https://www.mckusd.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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