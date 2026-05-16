McKinleyville Schools Parent Teacher Organization
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McKinleyville Schools Parent Teacher Organization

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McKinleyville Schools Parent Teacher Organization

Our mission

The McKinleyville Schools Parent Teacher Organization supports classroom needs and student activities through community engagement and fundraising events, fostering a collaborative environment for students, parents, and educators.
Past events
Past events
Starry Night Family Dance
Event
Starry Night Family Dance
May 15, 6:00 - 9:00 PM PDT
2285 Central Ave, McKinleyville, CA 95519, USA

Our website

https://www.mckusd.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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