McMinn Regional Humane Society
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McMinn Regional Humane Society

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McMinn Regional Humane Society

Our mission

McMinn Regional Humane Society is dedicated to rescuing, sheltering, and finding loving homes for abandoned and neglected animals, while promoting responsible pet ownership and community awareness about animal welfare.
Past events
Past events
Pet Portrait by Becky Pico Silent Auction
Auction
Pet Portrait by Becky Pico Silent Auction
Apr 27, 5:00 PM EDT
320 S Jackson St, Athens, TN 37303, USA
Party for a Paws: The Great Catsby
Event
Party for a Paws: The Great Catsby
Apr 11, 5:00 - 9:00 PM EDT
320 N White St, Athens, TN 37303, USA
More ways to support us
Join Our Pack – Become a Monthly/Annual Supporter
Membership
Join Our Pack – Become a Monthly/Annual Supporter
Become part of our family! As a member, you'll receive exclusive updates and the satisfaction of knowing your monthly support provides consistent care for animals year-round. Be the reason they never give up hope 💖At McMinn Regional Humane Society, our mission is to provide a safe, compassionate environment for animals and to advocate for those without a voice. We work hard to create a culture of humane education and pet ownership! We appreciate your support and could not continue our mission with out you! 💖
View membership
Spay It Forward
Donation
Spay It Forward
Spay It Forward helps McMinn Regional Humane Society prevent unwanted litters and ease the strain on our shelter 🐾. Your gift goes directly toward low-cost spay/neuter surgeries for cats and dogs in our community.Each donation means fewer animals abandoned, better health for pets already in homes, and more room in our kennels for those with nowhere else to go. Thank you for standing with local animals who need a safe start. ❤️
Donate today
Keep Them Home Program
Donation
Keep Them Home Program
Your gift to the Keep Them Home Program helps pets stay with the families who love them 🐾When sudden vet bills, food costs, or housing struggles hit, many local pet owners face the heartbreaking choice of surrendering their animals.Your donation provides concrete help — pet food, basic vet care, and emergency support — so dogs and cats can remain safe, healthy, and home. Thank you for standing with McMinn Regional Humane Society to protect animals and the people who cherish them. ❤️
Donate today

Our website

https://www.mrhumane.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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