Keep Them Home Program
Your gift to the Keep Them Home Program helps pets stay with the families who love them 🐾When sudden vet bills, food costs, or housing struggles hit, many local pet owners face the heartbreaking choice of surrendering their animals.Your donation provides concrete help — pet food, basic vet care, and emergency support — so dogs and cats can remain safe, healthy, and home. Thank you for standing with McMinn Regional Humane Society to protect animals and the people who cherish them. ❤️