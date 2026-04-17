Membership

Join Our Pack – Become a Monthly/Annual Supporter

Become part of our family! As a member, you'll receive exclusive updates and the satisfaction of knowing your monthly support provides consistent care for animals year-round. Be the reason they never give up hope 💖At McMinn Regional Humane Society, our mission is to provide a safe, compassionate environment for animals and to advocate for those without a voice. We work hard to create a culture of humane education and pet ownership! We appreciate your support and could not continue our mission with out you! 💖