McQueen Class of 1986 Scholarship Fund
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McQueen Class of 1986 Scholarship Fund

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McQueen Class of 1986 Scholarship Fund

Our mission

The specific purpose of McQueen Alumni is to raise funds through community events and online campaigns to support tuition for McQueen High School graduates pursuing post-secondary education, promoting higher learning within the local community.


McQ Class of 1986 is raising money for a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit, McQueen 1985 Alumni Inc. Your gift to the McQ '86 Scholarship Fund helps a current Lancer walk the same halls we did—and look ahead to college or trade school with confidence.

Events
Events
McQueen 1986 Reunion and Scholarship Fund
Event
McQueen 1986 Reunion and Scholarship Fund
Jul 25, 6:00 - 9:00 PM PDT
1 Lake St, Reno, NV 89501, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
McQueen 1986 Scholarship Fund
Donation
McQueen 1986 Scholarship Fund
$1,310 of $19,860 goal
Donate today

Our website

https://mcqueen1985.org/

Contact information

[email protected]

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