McQueen Class of 1986 Scholarship Fund

The specific purpose of McQueen Alumni is to raise funds through community events and online campaigns to support tuition for McQueen High School graduates pursuing post-secondary education, promoting higher learning within the local community.





McQ Class of 1986 is raising money for a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit, McQueen 1985 Alumni Inc. Your gift to the McQ '86 Scholarship Fund helps a current Lancer walk the same halls we did—and look ahead to college or trade school with confidence.