MECCA of Masjid Ash-Shaheed

MECCA of Masjid Ash-Shaheed

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Our mission

MECCA of Masjid Ash-Shaheed fosters community through spiritual, educational, and social programs, promoting inclusivity and dignity. We celebrate shared values and traditions, creating a welcoming environment for all to connect and grow together.
Past events
Past events
MECCA Elegant Eid Gala
Event
MECCA Elegant Eid Gala
Mar 21, 7:00 - 10:00 PM EDT
5408 Beatties Ford Rd, Charlotte, NC 28216, USA

Our website

https://masjidashshaheed.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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