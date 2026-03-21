MECCA of Masjid Ash-Shaheed
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Our mission
MECCA of Masjid Ash-Shaheed fosters community through spiritual, educational, and social programs, promoting inclusivity and dignity. We celebrate shared values and traditions, creating a welcoming environment for all to connect and grow together.
Past events
Past events
Event
MECCA Elegant Eid Gala
Mar 21, 7:00 - 10:00 PM EDT
5408 Beatties Ford Rd, Charlotte, NC 28216, USA
Our website
https://masjidashshaheed.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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