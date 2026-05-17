Men In The Kommunity Foundation Inc
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Men In The Kommunity Foundation Inc

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Men In The Kommunity Foundation Inc

Our mission

Men In The Kommunity Foundation Inc supports individuals facing medical and legal challenges due to accidents. Through fundraising events like the Hammons Bowling Fundraiser, they aim to alleviate financial burdens and provide community support.
Events
Events
Back to School Roll & Stroll
Event
Back to School Roll & Stroll
Aug 2, 4:30 - 6:30 PM EDT
1488 Aurora Rd, Melbourne, FL 32935, USA
Get your tickets

Contact information

[email protected]
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