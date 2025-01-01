Men of Tyre - Widows Sons
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Men of Tyre - Widows Sons
Our mission
We are the Men of Tyre, a local chapter of the Widows Sons. We supports local charities through community events like the Northern Invasion charity ride for causes such as "House in the Woods" and the "Aroostook House of Comfort".
Events
Events
Event
2026 Northern Invasion Tickets
Jul 24, 1:00 PM - Jul 25, 10:00 PM EDT
9 Lakeview Dr, St Agatha, ME 04772, USA
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Event
Sponsorship Northern Invasion 2026- Your Name/LOGO on our T-shirts
Jul 24, 8:30 AM - Jul 26, 9:30 AM EDT
Get your tickets
Contact information
[email protected]
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