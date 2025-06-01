Merchant Street Art Gallery Of Artists With Autism Inc
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Merchant Street Art Gallery Of Artists With Autism Inc
Our mission
Merchant Street Art Gallery empowers artists with autism by providing a platform to showcase their talents and creativity. They promote inclusion and awareness through art, fostering a supportive community for artists and art lovers alike.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
Fused Glass Flowers 2026
May 22, 6:00 - 10:00 PM CDT
356 E Merchant St, Kankakee, IL 60901, USA
Get your tickets
Event
Annual Run for Autism
Jun 21, 7:30 - 10:00 AM CDT
1002 Cobb Blvd, Kankakee, IL 60901, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Membership
Board members for Merchant Street Art Gallery Of Artists With Autism Inc
Thank you for choosing to be part of our cause. Together, we can make a positive impact on our community. 🚀
View membership
Our website
https://merchantstreetartgallery.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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