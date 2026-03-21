MERCY IN THE CITY

MERCY IN THE CITY

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Our mission

Mercy in the City fosters community connection and support through outreach initiatives, empowering individuals and families in need while promoting compassion and collaboration among neighbors.
Past events
Past events
Annual Community Fundraiser
Event
Annual Community Fundraiser
Mar 21, 6:00 - 9:00 PM CDT
800 E 18th St, Kansas City, MO 64108, USA
More ways to support us
2026 Housing Stability Fund
Donation
2026 Housing Stability Fund
In 2026, Mercy in the City is working to raise $150,000 to strengthen housing stability for displaced families in Kansas City.$50,000 sustains staffing and programming, including financial education, renter support, and home maintenance skills.$100,000 contributes toward the purchase of the Spruce Home, creating one permanently affordable housing opportunity.This year is about securing the first home and strengthening the foundation for long-term affordable housing.Monthly gifts provide steady support that allows this work to continue and grow.Thank you for investing in stable housing and a more welcoming community.
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Our website

https://mercyinthecity.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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