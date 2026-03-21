Donation

2026 Housing Stability Fund

In 2026, Mercy in the City is working to raise $150,000 to strengthen housing stability for displaced families in Kansas City.$50,000 sustains staffing and programming, including financial education, renter support, and home maintenance skills.$100,000 contributes toward the purchase of the Spruce Home, creating one permanently affordable housing opportunity.This year is about securing the first home and strengthening the foundation for long-term affordable housing.Monthly gifts provide steady support that allows this work to continue and grow.Thank you for investing in stable housing and a more welcoming community.