Meriden Girls Little League Softball

Meriden Girls Little League Softball

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Our mission

Meriden Girls Little League Softball empowers young girls through softball, promoting teamwork, sportsmanship, and personal growth. We foster a supportive community where players can develop skills, build friendships, and celebrate achievements.
Events
Events
MGLLS Night At the Yardgoats 2026
Event
MGLLS Night At the Yardgoats 2026
Jun 12, 7:00 - 10:00 PM EDT
1214 Main St, Hartford, CT 06103, USA
Get your tickets
MGLLS End of Season Picnic 2026
Event
MGLLS End of Season Picnic 2026
Jun 14, 1:00 - 4:30 PM EDT
576 High Hill Rd, Meriden, CT 06450, USA
Get your tickets

Our website

https://mglls.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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