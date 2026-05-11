Mesivta of Greater Boston Inc.

Mesivta of Greater Boston Inc.

Subscribe
Donate

Our mission

Mesivta of Greater Boston fosters Jewish education and community by celebrating Torah and supporting students. Their mission is to create a vibrant center for learning, ensuring the continuity of Jewish tradition and values in Boston.
Events
Events
Mesivta of Boston Siyum - RSVP
Event
Mesivta of Boston Siyum - RSVP
Jun 16, 6:00 - 10:00 PM EDT
561 Ward St, Newton, MA 02459, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Mesivta of Boston Siyum Journal
Event
Mesivta of Boston Siyum Journal
Boston comes together to celebrate Torah.This journal is an opportunity to honor Torah, celebrate the talmidim, and partner in the continued growth of Boston’s central makom Torah, a place where the lights of learning never fade.Whether through a dedication, tribute, or sponsorship, your participation helps strengthen the future of Torah in Boston and makes you part of this unforgettable simcha.Thank you for joining us in celebrating a night that declares proudly and clearly:Torah is alive in Boston.
Get your tickets
Building Campaign
Donation
Building Campaign
$0 of $50,000 goal
Donate today

Our website

https://bostonmesivta.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by