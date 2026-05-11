Mesivta of Greater Boston Inc.

Event

Mesivta of Boston Siyum Journal

Boston comes together to celebrate Torah.This journal is an opportunity to honor Torah, celebrate the talmidim, and partner in the continued growth of Boston’s central makom Torah, a place where the lights of learning never fade.Whether through a dedication, tribute, or sponsorship, your participation helps strengthen the future of Torah in Boston and makes you part of this unforgettable simcha.Thank you for joining us in celebrating a night that declares proudly and clearly:Torah is alive in Boston.