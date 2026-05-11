Metropolitan Community Church

Metropolitan Community Church

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Our mission

Metropolitan Community Church fosters a welcoming spiritual community, promoting inclusivity and social justice. Through programs like Cooking with Love, they provide meals and support to those in need, embodying love and compassion in Key West.
Past events
Past events
Cooking with Love 50/50 raffle
Raffle
Cooking with Love 50/50 raffle
May 11, 5:00 - 9:30 PM EDT
Cooking with Love Silent Auction at the Queen Mother Pageant
Auction
Cooking with Love Silent Auction at the Queen Mother Pageant
May 11, 9:30 PM EDT
Queen Mother Event at Key West Theater OR Metropolitan Community Church
More ways to support us
Give with purpose at MCC Key West. Donations may also support Cooking with Love — simply note if you’d like your gift designated exclusively for that ministry.
Donation
Give with purpose at MCC Key West. Donations may also support Cooking with Love — simply note if you’d like your gift designated exclusively for that ministry.
Your gift helps MCC Key West live out a simple call: a truly welcoming church for all. You support inclusive worship, LGBTQ+ affirming ministry, and practical outreach for neighbors who need care.To give to Cooking with Love, our home‑cooked meal and care ministry, note that you’d like your donation designated for “Cooking with Love” and we’ll honor your request.
Donate today

Our website

https://mcckeywest.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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