Metropolitan Community Church

Donation

Give with purpose at MCC Key West. Donations may also support Cooking with Love — simply note if you’d like your gift designated exclusively for that ministry.

Your gift helps MCC Key West live out a simple call: a truly welcoming church for all. You support inclusive worship, LGBTQ+ affirming ministry, and practical outreach for neighbors who need care.To give to Cooking with Love, our home‑cooked meal and care ministry, note that you’d like your donation designated for “Cooking with Love” and we’ll honor your request.