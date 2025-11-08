MHS Theatre Fund
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MHS Theatre Fund

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MHS Theatre Fund

Our mission

MHS Theatre Fund supports Middletown High School's student performers by funding their artistic endeavors. Through live stage productions, we foster creativity, teamwork, and confidence, empowering students to showcase their talents.
Events
Events
MHS Theatre – Annual Gala Award Ceremony (2026)
Event
MHS Theatre – Annual Gala Award Ceremony (2026)
May 29, 7:15 - 9:30 PM EDT
120 Silver Lake Rd, Middletown, DE 19709, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Support the MHS Theatre Program
Donation
Support the MHS Theatre Program
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Contact information

[email protected]
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