MHS Theatre Fund
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MHS Theatre Fund
Our mission
MHS Theatre Fund supports Middletown High School's student performers by funding their artistic endeavors. Through live stage productions, we foster creativity, teamwork, and confidence, empowering students to showcase their talents.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
MHS Theatre – Annual Gala Award Ceremony (2026)
May 29, 7:15 - 9:30 PM EDT
120 Silver Lake Rd, Middletown, DE 19709, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Donation
Support the MHS Theatre Program
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Contact information
[email protected]
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