Miami Central Senior Class of 1996 Inc

Miami Central Senior Class of 1996 Inc

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Our mission

Miami Central Senior Class of 1996 Inc fosters community engagement and support among alumni, promoting educational initiatives and events that benefit current students and enhance school spirit.
Past events
Past events
Alumni Experience 2026 Picnic
Event
Alumni Experience 2026 Picnic
Apr 11, 10:00 - 3:00 PM EDT
16801 Miramar Pkwy, Miramar, FL 33027, USA
ROCKET LED FANS
Custom
ROCKET LED FANS
Apr 7, 12:00 PM - Apr 10, 10:00 PM EDT
Alumni Experience - ‘96 Tent

Our website

https://www.facebook.com/share/g/1euiujgcwf/

Contact information

[email protected]
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