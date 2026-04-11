Miami Central Senior Class of 1996 Inc
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Our mission
Miami Central Senior Class of 1996 Inc fosters community engagement and support among alumni, promoting educational initiatives and events that benefit current students and enhance school spirit.
Past events
Past events
Event
Alumni Experience 2026 Picnic
Apr 11, 10:00 - 3:00 PM EDT
16801 Miramar Pkwy, Miramar, FL 33027, USA
Custom
ROCKET LED FANS
Apr 7, 12:00 PM - Apr 10, 10:00 PM EDT
Alumni Experience - ‘96 Tent
Our website
https://www.facebook.com/share/g/1euiujgcwf/
Contact information
[email protected]
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