Miami Edison Senior High School Alumni Association, Inc.

Miami Edison Senior High School Alumni Association, Inc.

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Our mission

The Miami Edison Senior High School Alumni Association supports students and staff at their alma mater through fundraising and community engagement, fostering a positive impact on education and the local community.
More ways to support us
Miami Edison Senior High School Alumni Reunion Weekend Shop
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Miami Edison Senior High School Alumni Reunion Weekend Shop
Welcome to our online shop 🛍️As a 501(c) (3) organization, every purchase you make directly supports our mission and is tax deductible. Browse our selection to purchase your item. By shopping with us, you help us achieve our goal to support the students and staff at our Alma Matter and positively impact our community. Thank you for supporting our mission. Your contribution is invaluable.Happy shopping! 🌟Miami Edison Senior High School Alumni Association, Inc.
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Contact information

[email protected]
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