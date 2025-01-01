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Miami Edison Senior High School Alumni Reunion Weekend Shop

Welcome to our online shop 🛍️As a 501(c) (3) organization, every purchase you make directly supports our mission and is tax deductible. Browse our selection to purchase your item. By shopping with us, you help us achieve our goal to support the students and staff at our Alma Matter and positively impact our community. Thank you for supporting our mission. Your contribution is invaluable.Happy shopping! 🌟Miami Edison Senior High School Alumni Association, Inc.