MIAMI SHORES MONTESSORI SCHOOL PARENT ASSOCIATION INC

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MSMS Seeds of Legacy Collection

🌱 MSMS Seeds of Legacy CollectionThe MSMS Seeds of Legacy Collection offers families and friends a meaningful way to participate in our 20th anniversary celebration and the ribbon cutting of the brand new building on campus. While our classrooms and spaces have already been thoughtfully furnished, each “purchase” represents a dedication opportunity, allowing you to name and honor a classroom item or space in recognition of a child, family, teacher, or loved one. Dedication opportunities are limited, and each item or space may be dedicated only once. Your dedication becomes a lasting part of the Montessori School of Miami Shores legacy and supports the continued care, growth, and enrichment of our learning environments as we celebrate 20 Years of Growing: Rooted in Montessori, Blossoming into the Future.