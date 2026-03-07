MIAMI SHORES MONTESSORI SCHOOL PARENT ASSOCIATION INC

MIAMI SHORES MONTESSORI SCHOOL PARENT ASSOCIATION INC

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Our mission

The Miami Shores Montessori School Parent Association fosters community engagement and supports the Montessori educational experience by enhancing student learning and development through fundraising and collaborative activities.
Events
Events
MSMS SPLASH BASH
Event
MSMS SPLASH BASH
May 28, 1:00 - 4:00 PM EDT
10200 Biscayne Blvd, Miami Shores, FL 33138, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
MSMS Seeds of Legacy Collection
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MSMS Seeds of Legacy Collection
🌱 MSMS Seeds of Legacy CollectionThe MSMS Seeds of Legacy Collection offers families and friends a meaningful way to participate in our 20th anniversary celebration and the ribbon cutting of the brand new building on campus. While our classrooms and spaces have already been thoughtfully furnished, each “purchase” represents a dedication opportunity, allowing you to name and honor a classroom item or space in recognition of a child, family, teacher, or loved one. Dedication opportunities are limited, and each item or space may be dedicated only once. Your dedication becomes a lasting part of the Montessori School of Miami Shores legacy and supports the continued care, growth, and enrichment of our learning environments as we celebrate 20 Years of Growing: Rooted in Montessori, Blossoming into the Future.
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MSMSPA Spirit Shop
Shop
MSMSPA Spirit Shop
Welcome to the MSMSPA online shop 🛍️Every purchase you make directly supports our mission. Browse our selection and find the perfect items for you.By shopping with us, you help us achieve our goals and positively impact our community. Thank you for supporting our mission — your contribution is invaluable.Happy shopping! 🌟MIAMI SHORES MONTESSORI SCHOOL PARENT ASSOCIATION
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Our website

https://msmspa.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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