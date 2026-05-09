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Michigan DeMolay Annual Conclave Booklet Sponsorship

Support our Michigan DeMolay Annual Conclave booklet 📘 by placing an ad or sponsorship message. Your contribution helps us provide leadership training, fellowship, and service opportunities for young men across Michigan.Use this form to choose your sponsorship level, upload artwork, and share how you’d like to be recognized. Every ad helps keep Conclave accessible while celebrating the members, advisors, and chapters who make our DeMolay community strong.