Michigan DeMolay
organization logo

Michigan DeMolay

Subscribe
Donate

Michigan DeMolay

Our mission

Michigan DeMolay empowers young men through leadership development, community service, and fellowship. We foster personal growth and character building in a fun, engaging environment, preparing youth for a successful future.
Events
Events
UWM Field - Baseball Fundraiser
Event
UWM Field - Baseball Fundraiser
Jul 18, 5:00 - 6:00 PM EDT
7171 Auburn Rd, Utica, MI 48317, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Michigan DeMolay Annual Conclave Booklet Sponsorship
Custom
Michigan DeMolay Annual Conclave Booklet Sponsorship
Support our Michigan DeMolay Annual Conclave booklet 📘 by placing an ad or sponsorship message. Your contribution helps us provide leadership training, fellowship, and service opportunities for young men across Michigan.Use this form to choose your sponsorship level, upload artwork, and share how you’d like to be recognized. Every ad helps keep Conclave accessible while celebrating the members, advisors, and chapters who make our DeMolay community strong.
Learn more

Our website

https://michigandemolay.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by