Midway Recovery Systems

Event

100 For Midway Mission

The 100 for Midway MissionWe are asking 100 people to donate $150.Addiction has taken too many fathers, sons, brothers, and husbands away from the lives they were created to live.At Midway Recovery, we believe restoration is possible. Families can be reunited. Men can rebuild. Generational cycles can be broken.Right now, we are on a mission to raise $15,000 to support the expansion of Midway Recovery and we are doing it through a simple, powerful movement: 100 People. $150 Each. If 100 people give $150, we reach our $15,000 goal and immediately accelerate the expansion needed to serve more men and more families.This is bigger than a fundraiser.This is community restoration in action.Why $15,000 Matters Right NowMidway is expanding by 1,500 square feet to create space for:• Men actively walking through recovery• Family reunification and healing• Life skills and workforce readiness programs• Transportation support, including a new van• Expanded recovery programming and servicesThis expansion means more beds, more resources, and more second chances.Your $150 is not just a donation.It helps a man stay in recovery.It helps a father reconnect with his children.It helps a family begin again.Featured Voices of HopeNatalie Smith-WellsMotivational speaker, author, and coach helping individuals activate their purpose and walk confidently in who they are.David Harkins From Meth to Millions. A powerful story of transformation from addiction to entrepreneurship and recovery advocacy.This Is Bigger Than an EventThis is about standing in the gap for men fighting for their lives.This is about restoring families.This is about changing futures — starting now.If you feel called to be part of the 100, this is your moment.This event is proudly sponsored by