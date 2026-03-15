Military Order of the Devil Dogs
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Military Order of the Devil Dogs

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Military Order of the Devil Dogs

Our mission

The Military Order of the Devil Dogs supports veterans through camaraderie, charity, and community service, focusing on enhancing the lives of Marines and their families while promoting the Marine Corps League's mission.
Past events
Past events
Spring Fling MODD 50/50 Raffle 2026
Raffle
Spring Fling MODD 50/50 Raffle 2026
Mar 15, 5:00 PM - May 15, 11:55 PM EDT
MODD's Sig Sauer P320 M18-9-RX raffle 2026
Raffle
MODD's Sig Sauer P320 M18-9-RX raffle 2026
Jan 5, 12:00 AM - Feb 28, 4:00 PM EST
MODD 50 / 50 After Christmas relief
Custom
MODD 50 / 50 After Christmas relief
Nov 25, 12:00 AM - Dec 28, 11:55 PM EST

Our website

https://www.militaryorderofthedevildogs.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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