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Miller Ave PTO Spiritwear

Show Your Wildcat Pride – Support Miller Avenue PTO!Get cozy and spirited with our exclusive SWR Wildcat spiritwear! Whether you're cheering from the stands, walking the halls, or just staying warm at home, this high quality spiritwear is the perfect way to show off your Shoreham-Wading River pride. Available in multiple sizes – perfect for students, parents, staff, and fans of all ages! All proceeds go directly to supporting Miller Avenue PTO programs, events, and student enrichment activities.Quantities are limited, so order yours today and help support our amazing Wildcat community!Thank you for supporting the Miller Avenue PTO!