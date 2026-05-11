Miller Avenue PTO
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Miller Avenue PTO

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Miller Avenue PTO

Our mission

Miller Avenue PTO enhances student experiences by fostering community engagement and supporting educational programs. Through fundraising and events, they enrich the learning environment for students, parents, and staff at Miller Avenue School.
Past events
Past events
Family Bingo Night
Event
Family Bingo Night
May 11, 6:00 - 8:00 PM EDT
3 Miller Ave, Shoreham, NY 11786, USA
More ways to support us
Miller Ave PTO Spiritwear
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Miller Ave PTO Spiritwear
Show Your Wildcat Pride – Support Miller Avenue PTO!Get cozy and spirited with our exclusive SWR Wildcat spiritwear! Whether you're cheering from the stands, walking the halls, or just staying warm at home, this high quality spiritwear is the perfect way to show off your Shoreham-Wading River pride. Available in multiple sizes – perfect for students, parents, staff, and fans of all ages! All proceeds go directly to supporting Miller Avenue PTO programs, events, and student enrichment activities.Quantities are limited, so order yours today and help support our amazing Wildcat community!Thank you for supporting the Miller Avenue PTO!
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Staff Appreciation Luncheon 2026
Donation
Staff Appreciation Luncheon 2026
$2,285 of $2,500 goal
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Our website

https://www.milleravenuepto.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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