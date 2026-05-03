Minarets Foundation, Inc - Minarets Youth Cheer

📣 Minarets Youth Cheer - 2026 REGISTRATION IS OPEN! 📣REGISTRATION CLOSES: May 3, 2026PROGRAM MISSION: Minarets Youth Cheer is to promote and uphold team spirit, support youth football, develop a sense of teamwork and sportsmanship, and provide a safe and respectful environment in which children can learn, grow, and have fun, while bettering the relationship between our team and with whom we compete. It is the intention of this organization to allow any child who wants to cheer, the opportunity to participate.Estimated Season Schedule:Practice Start Date: July 21stUniform Fiting Date: Sunday, May 3rdGame Start Date: August 15thSeason End Date: November 7th**AFTER SUBMITTING PAYMENT YOU WILL NEED TO COMPLETE THE REGISTRATION FORM TO FINALIZE YOUR REGISTRATION - IT WILL BE LINKED IN YOUR CONFIRMATION EMAIL**Cheers to the great season ahead!Minarets Youth Cheerc/o Minarets Foundation, Inc.CONTACT: [email protected]
**AFTER SUBMITTING PAYMENT YOU WILL NEED TO COMPLETE THE REGISTRATION FORM TO FINALIZE YOUR REGISTRATION - IT WILL BE LINKED IN YOUR CONFIRMATION EMAIL**Checkout Notice: