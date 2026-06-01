Minnesota Ecovillage Project
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Our mission
The Minnesota Ecovillage Project fosters sustainable living through community engagement, education, and ecological practices. They aim to create a resilient, inclusive community that promotes environmental stewardship and social equity.
Events
Events
Event
Summer Solstice Festival
Jun 19, 10:00 AM - Jun 21, 5:00 PM CDT
60612 Tamarack Pine Dr, Sandstone, MN 55072, USA
Get your tickets
Our website
https://minnesotaecovillage.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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