Minnesota Ecovillage Project

Minnesota Ecovillage Project

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Our mission

The Minnesota Ecovillage Project fosters sustainable living through community engagement, education, and ecological practices. They aim to create a resilient, inclusive community that promotes environmental stewardship and social equity.
Events
Events
Summer Solstice Festival
Event
Summer Solstice Festival
Jun 19, 10:00 AM - Jun 21, 5:00 PM CDT
60612 Tamarack Pine Dr, Sandstone, MN 55072, USA
Get your tickets

Our website

https://minnesotaecovillage.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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