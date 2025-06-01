Minot Spouses' Club

Thank you for your interest in joining the Minot AFB Spouse Club (MSC). To become a member, fill out and submit this form and pay your dues in person at an MSC Event or the Thrift Store on base. (Note: You cannot be added to our private Facebook group until dues are paid.)MSC membership is currently open to any spouse of any active-duty service member of the U.S. Armed Forces, or U.S. National Guard or Reserves with military ID access to Minot AFB. Also, spouses of active-duty foreign military members, as well as Retired and DOD Spouses assigned to Minot AFB with military ID access to the installation.Membership dues are for the board year running June 1, 2025, through May 31, 2026. Dues must be current in order to participate in MSC activities and to vote.E1-E4: $20 AFTER JAN1 pay $15E5-E6: $35 AFTER JAN1 pay $20E7-E9: $50 AFTER JAN1 pay $25O1-O3: $50 AFTER JAN1 pay $30O4-O6: $65 AFTER JAN 1 pay $35DOD & Retiree: $50 AFTER JAN1 pay $30If you have any questions, please [email protected]