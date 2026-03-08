Miracle Revival Cathedral Ministries

Miracle Revival Cathedral Ministries

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Our mission

Miracle Revival Cathedral Ministries is dedicated to empowering individuals through faith, community service, and spiritual growth. We aim to transform lives by sharing the message of hope, love, and restoration found in Jesus Christ.
Past events
Past events
A MAN OF LEGACY | PASTOR DE'ANDRE PATTERSON 60TH BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION
Event
A MAN OF LEGACY | PASTOR DE'ANDRE PATTERSON 60TH BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION
Mar 8, 4:00 - 9:00 PM CDT
700 S Barrington Rd, Streamwood, IL 60107, USA
2025 TURN UP THE PRAYER FELLOWSHIP BREAKFAST
Event
2025 TURN UP THE PRAYER FELLOWSHIP BREAKFAST
Jan 4, 9:00 - 11:00 AM CST
2010 St Charles Rd, Maywood, IL 60153
🎉 ENCORE PERFORMANCE 🎉 "YOU BET YOUR LIFE" GOSPEL STAGE PLAY
Event
🎉 ENCORE PERFORMANCE 🎉 "YOU BET YOUR LIFE" GOSPEL STAGE PLAY
Nov 30, 6:00 - 9:00 PM CST
2010 St Charles Rd, Maywood, IL 60153, USA
YOU BET YOUR LIFE GOSPEL STAGE PLAY 2024 - Miracle Revival Cathedral
Event
YOU BET YOUR LIFE GOSPEL STAGE PLAY 2024 - Miracle Revival Cathedral
Oct 26, 6:00 - 9:00 PM CDT
2010 St Charles Rd, Maywood, IL 60153, USA

Our website

https://www.miraclerevivalcathedral.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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