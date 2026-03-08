Miracle Revival Cathedral Ministries is dedicated to empowering individuals through faith, community service, and spiritual growth. We aim to transform lives by sharing the message of hope, love, and restoration found in Jesus Christ.
Past events
Past events
Event
A MAN OF LEGACY | PASTOR DE'ANDRE PATTERSON 60TH BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION
Mar 8, 4:00 - 9:00 PM CDT
700 S Barrington Rd, Streamwood, IL 60107, USA
Event
2025 TURN UP THE PRAYER FELLOWSHIP BREAKFAST
Jan 4, 9:00 - 11:00 AM CST
2010 St Charles Rd, Maywood, IL 60153
Event
🎉 ENCORE PERFORMANCE 🎉 "YOU BET YOUR LIFE" GOSPEL STAGE PLAY
Nov 30, 6:00 - 9:00 PM CST
2010 St Charles Rd, Maywood, IL 60153, USA
Event
YOU BET YOUR LIFE GOSPEL STAGE PLAY 2024 - Miracle Revival Cathedral