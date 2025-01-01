Miscellany publishes a journal that showcases diverse essays, fostering literary engagement and accessibility. By purchasing issues, readers support the dissemination of thoughtful writing and gain access to a wealth of ideas and perspectives.
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Miscellany Journal
Purchasing an issue will allow online access to all essays from the issue. Purchased issues will be shipped by the end of March.All purchases will be shipped USPS Media Mail. If you are outside of the United States and would like to purchase either a physical copy or digital access, please email us at [email protected]