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Merch Shop

Every purchase in the Miss Memphis Organization Inc's Shop supports scholarships, leadership training, and state preparations for those representing our city at the Miss Tennessee Scholarship Competition. 50% of profits go to our titleholders state fees, preparation, and wardrobe.This is a pre-sale. Orders will be placed March 9th. The last day to place an order will be March 6th.When you shop, you help contestants grow their confidence, serve Memphis, and share their talents on and off the stage 💙. Thank you for investing in the next generation of leaders.