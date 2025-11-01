Miss Memphis Organization Inc

Miss Memphis Organization Inc

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Our mission

The Miss Memphis Organization empowers young women through scholarship, mentorship, and community service, fostering leadership and confidence while promoting positive change in Memphis and beyond.
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Sponsorship Opportunities
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Sponsorship Opportunities
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Merch Shop
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Merch Shop
Every purchase in the Miss Memphis Organization Inc's Shop supports scholarships, leadership training, and state preparations for those representing our city at the Miss Tennessee Scholarship Competition. 50% of profits go to our titleholders state fees, preparation, and wardrobe.This is a pre-sale. Orders will be placed March 9th. The last day to place an order will be March 6th.When you shop, you help contestants grow their confidence, serve Memphis, and share their talents on and off the stage 💙. Thank you for investing in the next generation of leaders.
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Competition Video
Interview and Competition videos from the 2026 Miss Memphis Scholarship Competition.
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Our website

https://www.missmemphis.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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