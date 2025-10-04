Miss New Bedford Scholarship Organization
organization logo

Miss New Bedford Scholarship Organization

Subscribe

Miss New Bedford Scholarship Organization

Our mission

The Miss New Bedford Scholarship Foundation empowers young women through scholarships and community leadership opportunities - awarding $10,000+ annually to young women ages 14-28 to use for higher education.
Past events
Past events
Event
Miss New Bedford & Miss NB's Teen Competition
Oct 4, 4:00 - 7:00 PM EDT
1121 Ashley Blvd, New Bedford, MA 02745, USA
Sunset Cruise | MNB Sail for Scholarships!
Event
Sunset Cruise | MNB Sail for Scholarships!
Aug 28, 6:00 - 8:00 PM EDT
State Pier, New Bedford, MA 02740, USA
Event
Miss New Bedford / Miss New Bedford's Teen Competition
Oct 5, 4:00 - 7:00 PM EDT
1121 Ashley Blvd, New Bedford, MA 02745
Wine Tasting at Cafe Europa | Sips for Scholarships
Event
Wine Tasting at Cafe Europa | Sips for Scholarships
Sep 6, 7:00 - 9:00 PM EDT
1256 Acushnet Ave, New Bedford, MA 02746, USA
Wine Tasting Event at Inner Bay Cafe
Event
Wine Tasting Event at Inner Bay Cafe
Jun 30, 12:32 - 1:32 PM EDT
1339 Cove Rd, New Bedford, MA 02744, USA

Our website

https://www.missnewbedford.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by