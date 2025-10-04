Miss New Bedford Scholarship Organization

The Miss New Bedford Scholarship Foundation empowers young women through scholarships and community leadership opportunities - awarding $10,000+ annually to young women ages 14-28 to use for higher education.
Past events
Past events
Event
Miss New Bedford & Miss NB's Teen Competition
Oct 4, 4:00 - 7:00 PM EDT
1121 Ashley Blvd, New Bedford, MA 02745, USA
Event
Sunset Cruise | MNB Sail for Scholarships!
Aug 28, 6:00 - 8:00 PM EDT
State Pier, New Bedford, MA 02740, USA
Event
Miss New Bedford / Miss New Bedford's Teen Competition
Oct 5, 4:00 - 7:00 PM EDT
1121 Ashley Blvd, New Bedford, MA 02745
Event
Wine Tasting at Cafe Europa | Sips for Scholarships