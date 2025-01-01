Miss New Hampshire Scholarship Foundation, Inc.

Event

Century Club 2026

Note: Zeffy fees are optional and can be reduced or removed at checkout.The Miss New Hampshire Scholarship Foundation invites you to become a member of the 2026 Miss New Hampshire and Miss New Hampshire's Teen Century Club. Century Club seeks the support of 100 of our competition friends willing to contribute $100 used exclusively for scholarships awarded during the Miss New Hampshire and Miss New Hampshire's Teen Competition. Our membership goal is 100 donors: only those who contribute $100 annually will be a part of the exclusive Century Club and have access to the following benefits:Priority ticket selection Century Club membership pinRecognition as a Century Club member during competition pre-show and on the Miss NH website.