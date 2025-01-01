Miss New Hampshire Scholarship Foundation, Inc.
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Miss New Hampshire Scholarship Foundation, Inc.

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Miss New Hampshire Scholarship Foundation, Inc.

Our mission

The Miss New Hampshire Scholarship Foundation is devoted to the furtherance of educational opportunities through the granting of scholarships to students who participate in the Miss New Hampshire Scholarship Program's competitions.
More ways to support us
Century Club 2026
Event
Century Club 2026
Note: Zeffy fees are optional and can be reduced or removed at checkout.The Miss New Hampshire Scholarship Foundation invites you to become a member of the 2026 Miss New Hampshire and Miss New Hampshire's Teen Century Club. Century Club seeks the support of 100 of our competition friends willing to contribute $100 used exclusively for scholarships awarded during the Miss New Hampshire and Miss New Hampshire's Teen Competition. Our membership goal is 100 donors: only those who contribute $100 annually will be a part of the exclusive Century Club and have access to the following benefits:Priority ticket selection Century Club membership pinRecognition as a Century Club member during competition pre-show and on the Miss NH website.
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Century Club 2027
Membership
Century Club 2027
Note: Zeffy fees are optional and can be reduced or removed at checkout.The Miss New Hampshire Scholarship Foundation invites you to become a member of the Miss New Hampshire and Miss New Hampshire's Teen Century Club. Century Club seeks the support of 100 of our competition friends willing to contribute $100 used exclusively for scholarships awarded during the Miss New Hampshire and Miss New Hampshire's Teen Competition. Our membership goal is 100 donors: only those who contribute $100 annually will be a part of the exclusive Century Club and have access to the following benefits:Priority ticket selection Century Club membership pinRecognition as a Century Club member during competition pre-show and on the Miss NH website
View membership

Our website

https://www.missnhscholarship.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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