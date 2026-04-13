Mississippi Valley Therapeutic Horsemanship
organization logo

Mississippi Valley Therapeutic Horsemanship

Subscribe
Donate

Mississippi Valley Therapeutic Horsemanship

Our mission

Mississippi Valley Therapeutic Horsemanship enhances the lives of individuals with disabilities through equine-assisted services, fostering personal growth, confidence, and community connection while promoting the therapeutic benefits of horses.
Events
Events
MVTH Side x Side Raffle
Raffle
MVTH Side x Side Raffle
Apr 13, 9:00 AM - Jul 15, 12:00 PM CDT
View raffle
More ways to support us
Sponsor a Horse
Donation
Sponsor a Horse
Consider supporting our riders by making a contribution to our herd!Mississippi Valley Therapeutic Horsemanship is proud to offer high quality Equine Assisted Services to individuals in and around Cape Girardeau County, and we owe it all to our horses. By sponsoring a horse, you'll help provide top quality care to our herd, so they can start every lesson with their best hoof forward. Horse sponsorships help cover things like:Feed: Hay, grain, supplements, and more! Veterinary Care: Annual exams and vaccinations, daily medications, supportive care, and emergencies.Hoof Care: Shoes and regular trimming. Supplies: Insect management, winter blankets, dewormer, etc. Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.
Donate today
MVTH 18th Annual Horse Show
Donation
MVTH 18th Annual Horse Show
$6,062 of $8,000 goal
Donate today
MVTH General Donations
Donation
MVTH General Donations
Donate today

Our website

https://www.ridemvth.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by