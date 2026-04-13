Donation

Sponsor a Horse

Consider supporting our riders by making a contribution to our herd!Mississippi Valley Therapeutic Horsemanship is proud to offer high quality Equine Assisted Services to individuals in and around Cape Girardeau County, and we owe it all to our horses. By sponsoring a horse, you'll help provide top quality care to our herd, so they can start every lesson with their best hoof forward. Horse sponsorships help cover things like:Feed: Hay, grain, supplements, and more! Veterinary Care: Annual exams and vaccinations, daily medications, supportive care, and emergencies.Hoof Care: Shoes and regular trimming. Supplies: Insect management, winter blankets, dewormer, etc. Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.