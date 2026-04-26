Mizfit Gives Inc
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Our mission
Mizfit Gives Inc unites communities through fitness and wellness events, fostering movement and mindfulness. Proceeds support children facing mental health challenges, providing them access to resources and opportunities in the arts.
Past events
Past events
Event
Ignite & Inspire Festival
Apr 26, 10:00 - 1:00 PM EDT
51 N Swinton Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33444, USA
More ways to support us
Donation
Donate to Support the Arts in Our Community
$435 of $5,000 goal
Donate today
Our website
https://mizfitgives.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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