Mizzle House Foundation Inc

Donation

Mizzle Kidz Academy

Mizzle Kidz Academy (MKA) is a free, creative youth program designed to empower kids and teens through music, art, and movement. Our goal is to provide a safe, inspiring space where young people can explore their talents, build confidence, and develop valuable skills while being supported by mentors who care about their growth.Through hands-on workshops in DJing, MC skills, art, and dance, participants are encouraged to express themselves, work as a team, and discover new passions. MKA is more than just an academy — it’s a community that nurtures creativity, leadership, and self-expression.Because we believe every child deserves access to creative opportunities, Mizzle Kidz Academy is offered at no cost to families. Donations help cover supplies, equipment, space, instructors, and program expansion so we can continue serving youth in our community.If you’re able to give, your support directly helps us keep this program free and accessible for all. Thank you for investing in the creativity, confidence, and future of our kids. 💜