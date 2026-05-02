Donation

Donate to make a difference

This donation will help a lot to achieve our mission. We'll be able to :- Advocate for the health, safety, and well being of every child over the course of their educational journey- Provide Community Education on local and state candidates and policies being proposed at the local and state level -Champion for excellence in public education- Act as community support for individual families facing hardships. And this will be just the beginning!Thank you for your continued support!Stephanie RittgersCo-PresidentMissouri Citizens for Safe Communities