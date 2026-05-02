MOCSC
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MOCSC

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MOCSC

Our mission

MOCSC empowers communities by fostering safety and support through initiatives like the past comedy night. Proceeds strengthen neighborhoods, ensuring a collaborative environment for all residents to thrive and feel secure.
Past events
Past events
MOCSC Pickleball Tournament
Event
MOCSC Pickleball Tournament
May 2, 10:00 - 1:00 PM CDT
1500 S Main St, St Charles, MO 63303, USA
Car Magnets for Vote No on Prop RT
Custom
Car Magnets for Vote No on Prop RT
Feb 14, 4:00 PM - Apr 7, 8:00 PM CDT
More ways to support us
No on Prop RT Donations
Donation
No on Prop RT Donations
$310 of $1,000 goal
Donate today
Donate to make a difference
Donation
Donate to make a difference
This donation will help a lot to achieve our mission. We'll be able to :- Advocate for the health, safety, and well being of every child over the course of their educational journey- Provide Community Education on local and state candidates and policies being proposed at the local and state level -Champion for excellence in public education- Act as community support for individual families facing hardships. And this will be just the beginning!Thank you for your continued support!Stephanie RittgersCo-PresidentMissouri Citizens for Safe Communities
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Our website

https://www.mocsc.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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