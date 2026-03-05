Modern Quilt Guild Inc

Modern Quilt Guild Inc

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Our mission

The Modern Quilt Guild Inc fosters a vibrant community of quilters, promoting the art of modern quilting through education, collaboration, and outreach. Their mission is to inspire creativity and connect quilters to make a positive impact in their communities.
Events
Events
Annual June Retreat 2026
Event
Annual June Retreat 2026
Jun 27, 8:00 AM - Jun 29, 11:00 AM EDT
Get your tickets
Flowers for Anna Bee 2026 Raffle Quilt
Raffle
Flowers for Anna Bee 2026 Raffle Quilt
Mar 5, 4:00 PM - Nov 27, 8:00 PM EST
View raffle
More ways to support us
Akoma Ntoso Modern Quilt Guild Memberships 2026
Membership
Akoma Ntoso Modern Quilt Guild Memberships 2026
The Akoma Ntoso Modern Quilt Guild of Central Indiana welcomes anyone with an interest in quilts! Our members range in experience from very little to expert quilt artists, and we encourage involvement from all ages.Monthly meetings with informative and entertaining speakers.Social time, "show and tell" of members' quilts, and the opportunity to sign up for Guild activities.Workshops, especially our annual June Retreat, featuring classes taught by experts in a wide variety of quilting techniques.Community service activities that include donation of services to area and nationwide community programs. Electronic platforms sharing current Guild information.A group of quilty friends to welcome new members to the Guild.Ready to make a connections with members who share your passion for the art of textiles and quilting? Start your journey by becoming a member now!
View membership

Our website

https://www.akomantosoin.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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