Modern Quilt Guild Inc

Membership

Akoma Ntoso Modern Quilt Guild Memberships 2026

The Akoma Ntoso Modern Quilt Guild of Central Indiana welcomes anyone with an interest in quilts! Our members range in experience from very little to expert quilt artists, and we encourage involvement from all ages.Monthly meetings with informative and entertaining speakers.Social time, "show and tell" of members' quilts, and the opportunity to sign up for Guild activities.Workshops, especially our annual June Retreat, featuring classes taught by experts in a wide variety of quilting techniques.Community service activities that include donation of services to area and nationwide community programs. Electronic platforms sharing current Guild information.A group of quilty friends to welcome new members to the Guild.Ready to make a connections with members who share your passion for the art of textiles and quilting? Start your journey by becoming a member now!