Mokelumne Hill Friends Of The Library Inc

Membership

Mokelumne Hill Friends of the Library Membership Drive

Support the Heart of Moke Hill: 2026 Friends of the Library Membership DriveMokelumne Hill is more than just a historic gold-rush town; it is a community built on shared stories and local pride. At the center of it all sits our library, not just a place to borrow books, but a vital community hub where neighbors connect and creativity flourishes.By joining the Mokelumne Hill Friends of the Library, your membership donation directly funds the programs and projects that make our town unique.Your Impact at a GlanceWhen you become a member, you are directly supporting:Early Literacy - Funding beloved programs like Storytime for our local children.Public Art - Supporting community-driven projects like the Shutter Tree Park Mural.Community Connection - Ensuring the library remains a functional, welcoming space for all residents of 95245.Library Services - Helping our non-profit bridge the gap to provide essential services that go beyond the bookshelves.Every dollar stays right here in Mokelumne Hill to keep our history alive and our future bright.