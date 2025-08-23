Mon Mania, LLC

Our mission
Mon Mania empowers communities through engaging events and raffles, raising funds to support the community and enhance recreational opportunities. Every Summer, we put on the Mon Mania Barefoot Race, a 36 mile endurance competition. Attendees enjoy raffles, games, music, entertainment and opportunities to collect themed merch - proceeds support children and families with disabilities in our area. Our mission is to create memorable experiences while fostering community spirit and support.
Our website
https://www.monmania.com/
Contact information