Mon Mania, LLC
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Mon Mania, LLC

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Mon Mania, LLC

Our mission

Mon Mania empowers communities through engaging events and raffles, raising funds to support the community and enhance recreational opportunities. Every Summer, we put on the Mon Mania Barefoot Race, a 36 mile endurance competition. Attendees enjoy raffles, games, music, entertainment and opportunities to collect themed merch - proceeds support children and families with disabilities in our area. Our mission is to create memorable experiences while fostering community spirit and support.

Past events
Past events
WIN A JET SKI!!!
Raffle
WIN A JET SKI!!!
Aug 23, 8:00 - 1:30 PM EDT
Raffle
Win a Boat!
Jul 20, 1:30 - 2:30 PM EDT
More ways to support us
Helping to Turn the Tide
Donation
Helping to Turn the Tide
$3,050 of $25,000 goal
Donate today

Our website

https://www.monmania.com/

Contact information

[email protected]

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