Monroe County Fall Festival Association

Monroe County Fall Festival Association

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Our mission

The Monroe County Fall Festival Association celebrates community through an annual festival that showcases local culture, food, and entertainment, fostering connections and supporting local vendors while promoting the spirit of Monroe County.
Events
Events
2026 Monroe County Fall Festival Food Vendors
Event
2026 Monroe County Fall Festival Food Vendors
Sep 10, 5:00 PM - Sep 12, 11:00 PM EDT
106 S Park St, Ellettsville, IN 47429, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Monroe County Fall Festival Friend
Membership
Monroe County Fall Festival Friend
Become a Friend of the Monroe County Fall Festival and help us keep our hometown fall traditions going strong. This sponsorship is for individuals who would like to personally sponsor the festival and are not a business or organization.Your membership supports local artisans, family activities, and live music that bring neighbors together each year. 🎶Join today to stay informed about festival plans, volunteer opportunities, and ways you can be part of this community celebration.
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Our website

https://www.monroecountyfallfestival.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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