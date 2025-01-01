Monroe County Fall Festival Association

Membership

Monroe County Fall Festival Friend

Become a Friend of the Monroe County Fall Festival and help us keep our hometown fall traditions going strong. This sponsorship is for individuals who would like to personally sponsor the festival and are not a business or organization.Your membership supports local artisans, family activities, and live music that bring neighbors together each year. 🎶Join today to stay informed about festival plans, volunteer opportunities, and ways you can be part of this community celebration.