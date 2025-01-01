Montana Barrel Horse District 5

Montana Barrel Horse District 5

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Our mission

Montana Barrel Horse District 5 promotes barrel racing through events and competitions, fostering community engagement and supporting horse enthusiasts of all ages in Montana.
More ways to support us
2026 Glacier Barrel Bash Entry Fees
Membership
2026 Glacier Barrel Bash Entry Fees
Glacier Barrel Bash Entry Fees:This includes both Futurity and Derby Entry and associated Fees as well as those for the Open, Youth, Sr, PeeWee.Once you have completed your entry form and wish to pay with a credit or debit card, (using a platform that requires no credit card fees, then this platform is the method for you. You still will need to mail or email your entry form and that is addressed on the forms. All you have to do is input your total fees under ADD Donation to Montana Barrel Horse District 5.Zeffy is designed for non-profit organizations of which MBHA District 5 is recognized. There will be a point it will ask you if you would like to contribute an additional percent supporting this platform, you can scroll to OTHER, then when it asks how much add 0 and complete the transaction.By completing this form, you’re entry fee will be paid and you will be credited for them.
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Slater Family
Donation
Slater Family
The Slater Family is experiencing medical issues currently with the hospitalization of Evan, There are always financial necessities that arise that insurance doesn't cover ie travel, food while away from home, and misc incidentals,Your gift will help ease the stress created. Please keep them in your prayers.
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Our website

https://sites.google.com/view/mbhadistrict5/home

Contact information

[email protected]
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