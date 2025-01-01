Membership

2026 Glacier Barrel Bash Entry Fees

Glacier Barrel Bash Entry Fees:This includes both Futurity and Derby Entry and associated Fees as well as those for the Open, Youth, Sr, PeeWee.Once you have completed your entry form and wish to pay with a credit or debit card, (using a platform that requires no credit card fees, then this platform is the method for you. You still will need to mail or email your entry form and that is addressed on the forms. All you have to do is input your total fees under ADD Donation to Montana Barrel Horse District 5.Zeffy is designed for non-profit organizations of which MBHA District 5 is recognized. There will be a point it will ask you if you would like to contribute an additional percent supporting this platform, you can scroll to OTHER, then when it asks how much add 0 and complete the transaction.By completing this form, you’re entry fee will be paid and you will be credited for them.