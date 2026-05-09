MORRIS BROWN COLLEGE FOFH
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Our mission
MBC - Friends of Fountain Hall (FOFH), Inc.is dedicated to restoring Fountain Hall. An ATL historic landmark, to support education & community engagement. FOFH aim to foster a vibrant environment for Alumni & students through fundraising & events.
Past events
Past events
Event
2026 SPRING FLING ALL-WHITE AFFAIR
May 9, 4:00 - 9:00 PM EDT
643 M.L.K. Jr Dr NW, Atlanta, GA 30314, USA
Our website
https://www.restorefountainhall.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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