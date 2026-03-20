The Morristown East High School Booster Club supports student athletes by organizing fundraising events like the Coach Richard Price Golf Tournament, enhancing the baseball program and fostering community involvement in local sports.
Past events
Past events
Event
MoEast Baseball - Coach Richard Price Golf Tournament
Mar 20, 8:00 - 1:00 PM EDT
970 US-11W, Bean Station, TN 37708, USA
More ways to support us
Custom
MoEast Baseball Annual Sponsorship Opportunities
Morristown East High School Baseball Booster Club's annual fundraising campaign is open!!!!Help the team by signing up for a banner, gate plate, or even a general donationThank you for your support.