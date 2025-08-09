Mothers United And Empowered Inc
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Mothers United And Empowered Inc
Our mission
Mothers United and Empowered Inc. empowers mothers in underserved communities through trauma-informed workshops that enhance parenting skills and personal growth, fostering stronger families and connections.
More ways to support us
Donation
Thrive Together For Expectant Moms!
$200 of $1,000 goal
Donate today
Donation
United for Healing Fund
$750 of $2,500 goal
Donate today
Our website
https://www.mothersunitedandempowered.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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