Movement in Refuge
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Movement in Refuge

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Movement in Refuge

Our mission

Movement in Refuge empowers refugee children through sports and recreation, creating safe play spaces and promoting mental and physical health. They aim to build resilience, confidence, and joy, especially for girls in restrictive environments.
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Support Sports for Refugees. Change Lives!
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Support Sports for Refugees. Change Lives!
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Our website

https://www.movementinrefuge.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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