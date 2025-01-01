Movement in Refuge
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Movement in Refuge
Our mission
Movement in Refuge empowers refugee children through sports and recreation, creating safe play spaces and promoting mental and physical health. They aim to build resilience, confidence, and joy, especially for girls in restrictive environments.
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Support Sports for Refugees. Change Lives!
$2,225 of $5,000 goal
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Our website
https://www.movementinrefuge.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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