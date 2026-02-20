Mr. C’s Voice Nonverbal Autism and AAC Community Inc.
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Mr. C’s Voice Nonverbal Autism and AAC Community Inc.
Our mission
Mr. C’s Voice empowers individuals with nonverbal autism through community support and AAC resources. We create inclusive events like sensory-friendly proms, fostering connection and understanding for those with special needs.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
One SENSE-ational Night - Prom
Jun 12, 6:00 - 9:00 PM EDT
495 Union St, Waterbury, CT 06706, USA
Get your tickets
Our website
https://www.linktree.com/mrcsvoice
Contact information
[email protected]
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