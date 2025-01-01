Ms. Wheelchair Mississippi Foundation

Ms. Wheelchair Mississippi Foundation

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Our mission

Ms. Wheelchair Mississippi Foundation empowers women who use wheelchairs to lead, advocate, and inspire. We elevate visibility, break stereotypes, and support people with disabilities through recognition, education, community, and lifelong learning.
More ways to support us
Ms. Wheelchair Mississippi Foundation
Donation
Ms. Wheelchair Mississippi Foundation
🌟 Join us in Creating Change! 🌟At Ms. Wheelchair Mississippi Foundation, we know that change starts with people like you. Every act of kindness, every dollar, and every moment of your time brings us closer to achieving our mission. Together, we can create a brighter, more compassionate world for all.How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar counts. Contribute now to help us reach our goal.Share: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact.Volunteer: Your time and skills can make an impact, too.Thank you for supporting our mission. Your support is invaluable.
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Support Ms. Wheelchair Mississippi 2026, Daraneisha Stewart
Donation
Support Ms. Wheelchair Mississippi 2026, Daraneisha Stewart
Your gift supports Ms. Wheelchair Mississippi 2026, Daraneisha Stewart, as she advocates for accessibility, independence, and opportunity for women who use wheelchairs across our state. 🦽Donations help cover outreach, travel, and community events where Daraneisha shares her story and amplifies the voices of women with disabilities.Give today to stand with Daraneisha and the Ms. Wheelchair Mississippi Foundation in building a more inclusive Mississippi. 🤝
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Our website

https://www.mswms.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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