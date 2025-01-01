Donation

The Sustainers Program

Salam everyone!We’re launching the Sustainer Program to make sure the Unity Center’s monthly expenses are fully covered. Having our bills taken care of through consistent monthly support allows us to focus entirely on building the programs our community needs.Your support directly funds:Weekly Classes: Consistent learning for both adults and children.Guest Speakers: Bringing in outside voices to inspire and mentor us.Family Activities: Camps, retreats, and events for the whole family to grow together.Community Roots: Our food pantry and community garden.This is about more than just keeping the doors open, it’s about building a home for our families. Join us as a monthly sustainer, iA!JazakumAllah Khair and may Allah reward you all