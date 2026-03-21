Muslim Society Of Delaware Valley

Muslim Society Of Delaware Valley

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Our mission

The Muslim Society of Delaware Valley fosters community, education, and cultural understanding through programs and services that promote Islamic values and support the needs of the Muslim community in the region.
Past events
Past events
Eid Soccer Match
Event
Eid Soccer Match
Mar 21, 1:00 - 3:00 PM EDT
223 Keith Valley Rd, Horsham, PA 19044, USA
More ways to support us
Donation
Iftar Sponsorship
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Donation
General Masjid Fund
🌟 Join us in Creating Change! 🌟At Muslim Society Of Delaware Valley, we know that change starts with people like you. Every act of kindness, every dollar, and every moment of your time brings us closer to achieving our mission. Together, we can create a brighter, more compassionate world for all.How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar counts. Contribute now to help us reach our goal.Share: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact.Volunteer: Your time and skills can make an impact too.Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.
Donate today
Donation
Community Events
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Our website

https://www.msdvpa.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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