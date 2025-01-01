Muslimahs Against Abuse Center

Donation

Help Us Build a Safe Home for Survivors

Every day, women in our community are forced to choose between staying in violence or having nowhere to go.At MAAC, we have supported hundreds of survivors through crisis; providing safety planning, advocacy, and emergency hotel placements when there are no other options.But the truth is, we are running out of options.We do not have a safe home of our own.Right now, survivors are waiting.Waiting for safety. Waiting for stability. Waiting for a place they can finally breathe.That is why we are launching theMAAC Safe Home Campaign.Our goal is to raise $50,000 to begin securing a safe, confidential space where survivors and their children can go immediately when fleeing violence.This space will provide:Emergency safe housingCulturally responsive, trauma-informed supportA place to heal, rebuild, and feel protectedFor many of the women we serve, barriers like language, isolation, financial abuse, and community pressure make it even harder to leave unsafe situations. A safe home is not just helpful, it is life-saving.We have done everything we can with limited resources.Our staff have worked unpaid.We have stretched every dollar to keep families safe.But we cannot do this alone anymore.We need our community.Your donation will directly support:Emergency housing costsSecuring and preparing a safe spaceImmediate needs for survivors and their childrenThis is more than a fundraiser.This is about giving someone the chance to live without fear.Donate. Share. Be part of building safety.