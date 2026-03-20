My Sisters Keeper
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My Sisters Keeper

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My Sisters Keeper

Our mission

My Sisters Keeper empowers youth, families, and the houseless community through free workshops, legal assistance, and support for women in and out of prison, fostering a compassionate and brighter future for all.
Past events
Past events
My Sisters Keeper Culinary Fundraiser
Event
My Sisters Keeper Culinary Fundraiser
Mar 19, 4:30 - 9:30 PM HST
891 Valkenburgh St, Honolulu, HI 96818, USA
More ways to support us
Strengthen Our Community Together
Donation
Strengthen Our Community Together
Your donation directly supports vital services that make our neighborhood stronger. From food programs to emergency assistance, every dollar helps families and individuals who need it most. Be the change your community needs today 🤝
Donate today
Hawaii Emergency Flood Relief Team
Donation
Hawaii Emergency Flood Relief Team
🌟 Join us in Helping with the Flood Relief/Serving Hot meals and essential itemsAt My Sisters Keeper, we know that change starts with people like you. Every act of kindness, every dollar, and every moment of your time brings us closer to achieving our mission. Together, we can create a brighter, more compassionate world for all.How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar counts. Contribute now to help us reach our goal.Share: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact.Volunteer: Your time and skills can make an impact too.Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.
Donate today

Contact information

[email protected]

Oh:(808)420-3766

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