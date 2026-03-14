Mycology Untamed Society of the Heartland

Mycology Untamed Society of the Heartland

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Our mission

Mycology Untamed Society of the Heartland connects people with fungi through guided forays and workshops, promoting environmental stewardship and understanding of fungi's vital roles. Join us to explore, learn, and celebrate the wonders of mycology.
Past events
Past events
Guided Morel Forays
Event
Guided Morel Forays
Mar 14 - Apr 18 | 6 dates & times
M.U.S.H. Guided Morel Forays
Event
M.U.S.H. Guided Morel Forays
Mar 21 - Apr 4 | 3 dates & times

Contact information

[email protected]
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